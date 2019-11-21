Fatal pedestrian crash in Barron County

One person died and one was uninjured after a pedestrian accident in Barron County.

Barron County Sheriff’s County says 64-year-old Jodean Lindemer was flown to an Eau Claire hospital after being stuck by a vehicle drive by 43-year-old Kami Wagner.

Officials say Lindemer later died due to her injuries and Wagner was uninjured.

The accident took place Nov. 20 at 5:13 p.m. on Highway 25.

The incident is still under investigations but law enforcement say at this time it appears to be a tragic accident.

