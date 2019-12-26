Father chases intruder who grabbed 11-year-old daughter out of Fla. home

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly snuck into a Florida home on Christmas Eve and grabbed an 11-year-old girl.

Steven Hasugulgum, 21, faces a charge of burglary with battery and two attempted burglary charges after an Ormond Beach, Florida, father chased him away from his family’s home Tuesday night.

The incident was caught on a home security camera, which shows Hasugulgum walk slowly toward the family’s back door. Nearby, an 11-year-old girl is on the phone.

When the girl spotted him, Hasugulgum allegedly pushed her inside, telling her to be quiet. Thankfully, the girl’s father, Derrick Kloepfer, was also home.

"I hear her yelling, ‘Who are you?’ I walk out there, and there’s a guy standing there next to my daughter and looking scared,” Kloepfer said.

Video footage shows Kloepfer chase Hasugulgum outside before calling law enforcement.

"My nerves kind of went on the edge. It was pretty nerve-wracking. I was really worried about my daughter and what was going on there,” Kloepfer said.

According to deputies, Hasugulgum went to another home a couple streets away after Kloepfer chased him off. He allegedly tried to get inside, but a woman at the home spotted him and chased him away with her car panic alarm.

Authorities arrested Hasugulgum back on Kloepfer’s street. The father identified him as the man who walked into his home.

"My daughter is feeling safer now, so I'm happy," Kloepfer said.

Hasugulgum remained in custody on $20,000 bond on Christmas Day.

