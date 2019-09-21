Father honors late son through annual horseback riding event

When Mark Harnisch lost his eight-year-old son in 2004, he turned to horseback riding to honor his legacy.

Each year, Harnisch invites community members to “Bubbaride”, a 14 mile trail ride in Elk Mound.

The event is named after Harnisch’s late son, Dakota, also known as Bubba, who loved riding horses.

“The worst thing a parent can do is have their child pass away but when people start forgetting him it really hurts so just keeping his memory alive to let people know he was here and he did make a difference,” Harnisch says. “It definitely helps the healing process.”

Bubbaride has taken place for the past 15 years, and Harnisch says between 200 and 500 people show up each year.

Dakota had cerebral palsey and now, Harnisch has set up a fund in his son’s name to raise money for causes important to him.

“He [Dakota] taught us a lot,” Harnisch says. “Once you have a special needs child, it changes your whole outlook on life. They can be happy at the drop of a hat, they are always happy.”

This year, he hoped to raise between $7,500 and $10,00 for the fund, Dakota’s Gift. Money raised will go to things like adult changing tables and handicap accessible playground equipment.

“It will be his legacy,” Harnisch says.

After the horse ride, riders enjoy a potluck pig roast as well as a silent auction.