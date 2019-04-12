Fear the Deer: Bucks dye Milwaukee River green to mark start of playoffs

The rest of the NBA must be green with envy.

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the City of Milwaukee, dyed the Milwaukee River green Friday morning to celebrate the start of their 2019 playoff run.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said he and Mayor Tom Barrett had been working for a long time to hammer out the details, including practicing their dye techniques on cupcakes and human hair.

The Bucks will take on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks have home court advantage throughout the entire NBA Playoffs because they have the best record in the league.