Fed: Will use 'full range of tools' to boost economy

The Federal Reserve is promising to use its "full range of tools" to pull the country out of a deep recession caused by a global pandemic, signaling that it would keep interest rates low through 2022.

In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, the central bank said that the COVID-19 outbreak was causing "tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world." T

he report said that the central bank was "committed �to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time."

