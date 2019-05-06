Federal grant helps La Crosse add more affordable housing

The finishing touches are being put together at the Garden Terrace project on La Crosse's northside.

"We're facing a national crisis, and I hear it all the time back home, on two fronts. One is workforce shortages, you talk to Borton Construction the lead here, and Paul Borsheim told me man they are in desperate need of more workers, more apprenticeships in order to do projects like this. I hear this throughout the district, but the other one is low income housing availability," said Rep. Ron Kind.

The 50 unit complex will include low income housing, and 15 apartments set aside for homeless veterans.

The city of La Crosse says the project is able to be done in part thanks to a Community Development Block Grant.

"We are lucky that we get the Community Development Block Grant. They let us come up with La Crosse based solutions to our issues. So it's not someone in (Washington) D.C. telling us what to do, we talk to the citizens, we ask what are your issues," said City of La Crosse Community Development Administrator Caroline Gregerson.

La Crosse is providing a $775,000 loan to the project, money that came from the federal grant.

The project will also go beyond just the housing.

In addition to the 50 apartments that are being constructed, the project also includes a new community center and greenhouse, which is being funded through the grant.

"We talked to our friends at the Hunger Task Force and they said 'you know we could really use a community center to start offering healthy cooking classes, a kitchen, even a greenhouse would help us start operating year round'," said Gregerson.

La Crosse has been part of the CDBG program for the past 44 years, and receives around $1 million a year in grants.

Garden Terrace is expected to open on July 1.