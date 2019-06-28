Federal judge blocks Trump administration from using military funds to build border wall

A federal judge has blocked the use of federal funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 12:55 AM, Jun 29, 2019

(Gray News) – A federal judge on Friday blocked the use of military funds to build a wall along portions of the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam issued a permanent injunction in a California federal court against the Trump administration’s attempt to move billions of dollars from the Department of Defense budget to fund segments of the wall, according to The Hill.

CNN reports the injunction halts construction at sites in New Mexico, California, Arizona and Texas.

President Donald Trump had been ready to break ground on the border wall Monday morning, according to Bloomberg.

Gilliam had initially ruled last month to temporarily halt the use of military funds to build the wall, which was part of Trump’s national emergency declaration in February.

The judge’s reasoning is that the president exceeded his authority by diverting federal funds without congressional approval.

Gilliam ruled against the administration Friday in two lawsuits, one filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, and the other by the State of California – a lawsuit which was joined by more than a dozen other states.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra tweeted: “Tonight’s court rulings critically stop Trump’s illegal money grab to divert $2.5 billion of unauthorized funding for his pet project. As we showed, all he has succeeded in building is a constitutional crisis, threatening immediate harm to CA.”

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the rulings.

