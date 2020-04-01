Federal judge to take testimony in election lawsuits

A federal judge is set to hear arguments on why he should postpone Wisconsin's spring election and give voters more time to file absentee ballots.

The election is set to go on as scheduled on Tuesday despite concerns about the coronavirus. Multiple groups including the Democratic National Committee have filed three federal lawsuits seeking to postpone in-person voting until after Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order expires, allow clerks to send absentee ballots to all registered voters and give clerks until June 2 to count ballots.

U.S. District Judge William Conley is set to take testimony during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

