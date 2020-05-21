Federal suit challenges local Wisconsin stay-at-home orders

Seventeen Wisconsin residents, including one of the organizers of a "reopen Wisconsin" protest last month at the state Capitol, have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that local stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Milwaukee. It challenges the local orders that took effect after the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week tossed Gov. Tony Evers' statewide "safer at home" order as unconstitutional.

The new lawsuit names 21 state and local Wisconsin public safety and health officials, including Evers and all members of the state elections commission, as defendants.

