Federal tax returns down more than $6 billion from 2018

The IRS said it’s distributed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29. That’s down from $212.3 billion last year.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 10:44 AM, Apr 09, 2019

(CNN) – The Internal Revenue Service has released information regarding this year’s tax return numbers.

The IRS said it's disbursed more than $206 billion in refunds through March 29. That’s down from $212.3 billion.

That's down nearly 3 percent from the same period last year.

The IRS has also issued fewer returns and processed fewer returns as well.

Are you procrastinating filing your taxes? Click here for tips on last-minute filing.

Tax specialists said this was expected, as this is the first year people are filing taxes that reflect changes made by President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law.

Speaking of refunds, more than 79 percent of processed returns have received a refund this year.

That's down slightly from the same period last year.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus