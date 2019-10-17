Federal watchdog group proposes banning inclined baby sleepers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday proposed banning the sales of sleepers with a more than 10-degree incline. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 10:54 PM, Oct 17, 2019

(CNN) - A federal consumer watchdog is proposing a complete ban on inclined baby sleepers after the popular product has been implicated in dozens of infant deaths nationwide.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday proposed banning the sales of sleepers with a more than 10-degree incline.

Bigger inclines can cause babies to roll their heads too much forward or to the side, which can lead to asphyxiation.

A number of consumer and child safety groups supported the announcement, but the proposed ban still needs to be approved by the full commission.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
