Feds seek death penalty in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Robert Bowers, 46, is a suspect of the Synagogue Shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PA, Photo Date: Undated / Photo: PA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 4:02 PM, Aug 26, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue to face a death sentence.

The U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh filed a notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty against 46-year-old Robert Bowers in last year's attack.

The government filing says justification for a death sentence includes allegations of substantial planning and premeditation, the vulnerability and number of victims, and a motivation of religious hostility.

Bowers is accused of using an AR-15 rifle and other weapons to target worshippers inside the Tree of Life synagogue in October.

Police say he expressed hatred of Jews during and after what was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. His lawyers didn't return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus