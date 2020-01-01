Feds investigating fatal Tesla crash in California

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of a speeding Tesla that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb.

Police say the Tesla had left a freeway and ran a red light before slamming into a Honda Civic at an intersection. A man and woman in the Civic died at the scene.

An agency spokesman wouldn't say Tuesday if the driver was using the Autopilot system, which is designed to change lanes and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. But the crash investigation team has inspected 13 crashes involving Tesla vehicles the agency believed were operating on Autopilot. One was confirmed to be using the system. Results in 10 of the other cases are pending.