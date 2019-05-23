Feed My People Food Bank breaks ground on new expansion project

Feed My People Food Bank is broke ground on its ‘Feeding Healthy Futures’ building expansion project.

The expansion more than doubles the size of its facility at its current location. Groundbreaking for the project happened at 1 p.m. at Feed My People Food Bank.

Fresh food distribution has grown seven-fold since the organization moved into its current facility ten years ago.

Of the $3 million project goal, $2.7 million has already been pledged as of May 15.

Feed My People says lead donors include Ann Gunderson-Thornburg, B.A. Mason Trust, Charter Bank, Mayo Clinic Health System, RCU Foundation, and Rutledge Charities. Market & Johnson and SDS Architects are providing pro bono construction management and design services.

