Feed My People Food Bank has finished a $3 million building expansion that started in May.

The facility expanded from 19,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet and now includes expanded cooler space and areas for food packing.

The expansion was designed to meet the rising need for food.

The Pablo Foundation donated $100,000 for the expansion to be wrapped up.

A ribbon cutting event will take place at Feed My People Food Bank on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m