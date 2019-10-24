Feed My People Food Bank cuts ribbon at new building expansion

Feed My People Food Bank is celebrating a big milestone.

The organization has successfully completed its $3 million funding campaign for a building expansion.

A ribbon cutting was held at the newly expanded warehouse Thursday afternoon to celebrate.

The event was open to the public. The short program was followed by tours of the facility.

The campaign, known as Feeding Healthy Futures, was designed to position the organization to meet the rising need for food in west central Wisconsin.

Building construction began in May and was completed last week.

The facility expanded from 19,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet.

Hundreds of donors, community organizations and staff of the food bank contributed to the campaign.

