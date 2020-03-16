Feed My People changes food distribution strategies amid COVID-19 pandemic

At Feed My People food bankn Eau Claire, volunteers have been busy packing emergency food bags.

The program is working to helping bridge the gap for those in need. Executive director Emily Moore said their first priority Monday was getting meals to more than 1,800 students in the Chippewa Valley.

“We've gotten bags out to the Eau Claire School District,” Moore said. “We are packing now so we can get them out tomorrow to the Chippewa Falls School District.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Feed My People has had to alter how they distribute food to those with food insecurity.

“We understand this is really a time of uncertainty for everyone and we understand that it is even more difficult for folks who are experiencing food insecurity,” Moore said. “We are packing boxes and bags to provide supplemental food for folks who might need it.”

With social distancing on people’s minds, Moore said the program has had to find unique ways to distribute that food.

“One of the strategies we hope will work well will be having drive-through pantry opportunities,” she said. “We are working toward setting these up.”

Terry Fellenz has volunteering at Feed My People for 12 years. He said it is important to not forget those who need a little extra help.

“We try every week to get them out to meet the hunger need, now it’s important we get these out since schools are going to be closed for a couple weeks,” he said. “We're going to try and keep things packed as we go.”

Feed my people works with more than 200 hunger-relief programs in the area. She said as far as she knows, none of those programs have plans to close due to COVID-19.

“At the moment, we have lots of food so it is a matter of distributing it in a way that works best for the community and our priorities are to work with our partner programs that are also set up,” she said.

Moore said they have received a lot of interest in volunteers over the past few days. With gatherings of 10 people or more now not recommend by President Trump, she said to reach out so they can schedule volunteers accordingly

. Feed My People will be having a pop-up pantry Wednesday at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. To get in contact with Feed My People, click here.

