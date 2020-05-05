Feed My People announces new executive director

Feed My People have announced Nancy Renkes as the new executive director.

The current executive director Emily Moore will be retiring at the end of the month after being with the organization since 2004.

“Nancy’s excitement to lead Feed My People is clear,” said Moore. “I am confident in her ability to work well with volunteers, donors, hunger relief partners and staff. Feed My People is in great hands.”

FMP says Renkes will be the fourth director in organizations 38-year history.