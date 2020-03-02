Feed My People makes grocery deliveries to Maples Mobile Home Park

Feed My People Food Bank is working to close the hunger gap in the Chippewa Valley Community.

One way the group hopes to fight food insecurity is through its new food delivery program at Maples Mobile Home Park in Eau Claire.

Beginning in November, volunteers from Feed My People have delivered groceries to residents on the first Monday of each month.

“We just do what we can to improve life for these individuals,” says Jim Schwarzmeier who has volunteered with Feed My People for six years. “Just seeing the bag of food really brightens their faces. You can tell they are very appreciative even if it is once a month.”

Food is delivered to some of the 18 homes that are still occupied at the 51 home community.

“The conditions out here are pretty tough and the people are in great need,” Schwarzmeier says.

Residents get brown bags filled with groceries and beginning in March, residents could also request diapers.

“We are trying to do what we do and provide supplemental food and a little bit of extra nutrition so perhaps those food dollars can be spent on something else,” says Suzanne Becker, Assistant Director of Feed My People.

The bags of groceries also provide residents with some comfort and relief.

“People out here struggle to make ends meet daily so having feed my people come out here and deliver food just lifts one more weight off their shoulder to be able to be like ok I have food for another week,” says Emily Shields, Maples Mobile Home Park Property Manager.

Shields says the food delivery program has been a blessing while she works alongside the city to find more secure housing for the residents in the park.

“It is an amazing resource we are super thankful out here,” Shields says.

Shields says many of the people living at Maples are elderly or low income. The food delivery is especially helpful for residents without cars.

“When you don’t have transportation it is hard to get out to the food pantry or get other help,” Becker says.

Feed My People volunteers say they hope to continue identifying pockets of need in the community like at Maples.

