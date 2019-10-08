Feed My People expansion complete

The $3 million expansion at Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire is now complete. That means it's time for employees and volunteers to start moving into their new space.

Feed My People food bank has served more than 7 million pounds of food and with that amount of need in the community; they were running out of space. So in the spring, they started construction on a new expansion of the building.

The assistant director, Suzanne Becker says construction went as planned and she is excited to see what the new space will be able to provide for those in need. With the recent expansion they now have double the cooler size which will increase the amount of fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy products that they can provide for the community.

They also have a new loading dock which is three times the size of the old space, which will cut down on time of moving product around. Lastly, they have doubled the volunteer space which will allow more volunteers to work on more projects at the same time, increasing the outreach in the community.

There will be a ribbon cutting at Feed My People on Oct.24 from 3-4 p.m. to show off their new space. There will be tours of the building, light appetizers and the project leader will share a few words.

