Feed My People hands out emergency food bags in Eau Claire

Earlier this week, we shared how Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire is packing emergency food bags, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday, the food bank was in the parking lot of the Brewing Projekt handing out the emergency food bags.

This pop-up pantry was a little different, in that it was drive-thru only.

Staff with Feed My People says they normally get 60 to 75 households for a pop-up pantry, but were expecting far more than that on Wednesday.

"Rest assured that we are being very safe at the food bank”, says Suzanne Becker, Assistant Director with Feed My People. “You know, we're limiting the number of volunteers at any one time. We're doing all the precautions. It's very important to have the volunteers and also the financial support during this time is also is really appreciated."

Becker says another drive-thru pop-up pantry is scheduled for Friday at Lakeshore Elementary School.

There will also be one next week at a location yet to be determined.

