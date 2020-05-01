Feed My People offers pop-up pantries

If you are in need of groceries right now, Feed My People is offering several pop-up pantries to provide the food you need while staying safely in your car.

Every Friday, Feed My People Food Bank is offering a pop-up pantry to anyone that is in need of groceries, no questions asked. You do not need an I.D. and everyone is welcome.

Receive non-perishable food, produce, dairy, meat, and some non-food items. You may pick up for another household if they are unable to attend on their own.

Here is a full list of pop up pantries scheduled is response to the pandemic:

AUGUSTA: Augusta Senior Center - parking lot (616 W Washington St)

Every fourth Tuesday from 1:45 - 2:30 PM.

CADOTT: St. John's Lutheran Church - parking lot (215 E Seminary St)

First and third Wednesday during the month of May 3 - 4 PM (May 5 and May 19)

EAU CLAIRE: The Brewing Projekt - parking lot (1807 N Oxford Ave)

Every third Wednesday from 2 - 3 PM.

EAU CLAIRE: Lakeshore Elementary - parking lot (711 Lake Street)

Every Friday from 2:30 - 3:30 PM

ELEVA/STRUM: Eleva/Strum School - parking lot (W23597 Hwy 10, Strum)

Every second and fourth Tuesday from 12 - 12:45 PM.

(Note: Second Tuesday will only have non-perishable groceries.)

FAIRCHILD: Fairchild Community Center - parking lot (121 Farmer St)

Every fourth Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 PM.

FALL CREEK: St. James Trinity - parking lot (305 S State St)

Every first and third Wednesday from 3:30 - 4:30 PM. for

For more information about where to get food or to volunteer click here.

