Feed mill collapses in flames

Multiple crews are responding to a feed mill fire in the Village of Boyd.

According to police, firefighters were called to the Boyd Feed and Supply Feed Mill on Adams Street just before 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, the building was fully-engulfed in flames and neighbors were evacuated from the area. Much of the structure has collapsed.

We have a reporter at the scene, and will continue to update this breaking story as more information becomes available.