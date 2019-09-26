Feeding Wisconsin celebrates United Healthcare grants with statewide volunteer day

Feeding Wisconsin celebrated nearly $800,000 in recent grants from United Healthcare Thursday.

United Healthcare employees volunteered at five food banks throughout the state, including locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The grants helped purchase refrigerators for more than 50 Wisconsin food pantries, in addition to funding various programs.

Employees for United Healthcare say volunteering reminds them that they are more than just an insurance company.

"[We're] employees from all over the state of Wisconsin, so a lot of the times this is the first time of us meeting each other," said Andrea Jeffers, a United Healthcare clinic quality consultant. "We’re working together as a team and coming and showing that United Health Group really cares about the community, it’s not just about the insurance coverage. It’s really about making sure we can help our communities out."

The multiple grants are part of United Healthcare's Empowering Health commitment that focuses on expanding access to care and addressing health concerns for people in deprived communities.