Fees waived for Wisconsin State Parks and Trails

During the Wisconsin Safer at Home order, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces that all State Parks, Trails and Forests will stay open and all entrance fees to the parks have been waived.

The DNR asks for all to maintain at least a six feet distance from other people at the park. Restrooms will remain open but the DNR also asks for those to not congregate to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The DNR continues to receive up to date information and plan to adjust operations if the situation changes.