Felicity Huffman is released from prison

Updated: Fri 11:21 AM, Oct 25, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. (CNN) – Felicity Huffman is a free woman again.

Felicity Huffman leaves federal court with her brother Moore Huffman Jr. following, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal Sept. 13, 2019, in Boston. She has reported to prison. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The actress was released from a California federal prison on Friday after serving 11 days in a college admissions scandal.

Huffman was sentenced to two weeks behind bars but got out three days early.

A prison official cited a policy allowing early release for inmates whose scheduled release date falls on a weekend or holiday.

In addition to the prison time, Huffman was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy after confessing to paying a college admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT

Her case was part of a larger investigation that has also ensnared actress Lori Loughlin.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus