Festival Foods announced they will now be closing from midnight to 5 a.m. to allow for restocking as well as a safe environment for their workers.

“It is essential for us to continue to do business in a safe, clean environment with products that our communities need,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. “Closing overnight will allow our associates to stock shelves so that product is available for the next morning and make our clean stores even cleaner.”