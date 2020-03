Festival Foods will be changing their store hours starting Thursday, March 19.

The company says they will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the change allows workers to clean the store and restock the shelves.

The Baraboo, Paddock Lake, Portage, Madison, Mauston and Fort Atkinson stores will be open from 6 a.m. but will close at 9 p.m.

The store in Hales Corner will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.