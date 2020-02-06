Festival Foods raised $431,000 for Salvation Army through Red Kettle Campaign

Festival Foods raised more than $431,000 through the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign throughout 33 different stores.

Festival says $389,000 in cash was dropped into the red kettles and $42,000 was donated through shoppers’ grocery checkouts.

“The checkout option is a win for our guests because it’s convenient, and it also helps the Salvation Army serve more individuals in our communities,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

All of the donations added at the checkout and at the kettles will be donated to the Salvation Army.

