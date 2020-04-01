Festival Foods takes action to prevent COVID-19 spread

Even with Gov. Evers' "Safer at Home" order and social distancing in effect, people still need to go out and get groceries. One local grocery store chain is taking measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"One of our most important measures that we do is to have physical distance," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking for everyone to continue to practice social distancing and especially while at the grocery store. Festival Foods in Eau Claire is keeping busy as an essential business, so they are working to keep everyone safe from the Coronavirus.

"One way that we're promoting that is just with the stickers that we have on the sales floor near the registers," said Festival Foods Store Director Amanda Salwasser.

The store is using the stickers as a reminder for everyone to socially distance themselves. Salwasser says they're spaced six feet apart for people to stand on so when they are buying their groceries, they don't feel the pressure of having to stand right behind someone else in line.

Festival Foods is asking the community to use these tools put in place.

"I think a lot of it really is up to our guests and just making sure that they are protecting themselves when they're in the store and being conscientious of the other shoppers and associates that we have," said Salwasser.

While picking out the perfect apple may take some digging, Salwasser says that people should shop with their eyes before they shop with their hands. She says it can make a big difference in helping to prevent spreading germs.

But in order to make a difference Salwasser says people should also be shopping alone or limiting the number of people you're with as much as possible.

"It's also challenging if this is used as a place to socialize and certainly have conversations with people as you see them, but just keep in mind too that you are putting yourself and others at risk when you are out and about."

Health experts say to leave the kids at home when you grocery shop and try to only have one person from the household do the shopping.