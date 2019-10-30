Festival Foods to hold open interviews

Festival Foods will offer open interviews from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at its Birch Street location in Eau Claire, 2717 Birch Street.

"Our Festival Foods team has some excellent opportunities for people who enjoy providing the very best service to guests in a fast-paced environment,” said Tiffany Vold, Festival Foods human resources manager.

Online interview signup is available online at https://bit.ly/36fhuj7. Applicants may apply online at festfoods.com/careers before the event or visit the store to complete an application. After entering the store, applicants may check in at the service desk.

More information regarding openings at Festival Foods is available by contacting Vold at careers@festfoods.com or by visiting festfoods.com/careers.