Festival of Toys brightens up holidays for local children

The community is coming together to brighten up the holidays for some children in the Chippewa Valley. The annual Festival of Toys drive is kicking off Thursday to supply toys for children in need this holiday.

On Thursday and Friday, you can drop off monetary or new toy donations to help brighten up the holidays for local children. From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day three radio stations, I94, Greatest Hits 98.1 and SportsTalk 105.1 will be collecting new and unwrapped toys at the Festival Foods Mall Drive location.

Then, the toys and wrapping paper will be distributed to local parents in need to give to their children on Christmas. Festival of Toys partners with Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley and Beacon House to distribute the gifts.

