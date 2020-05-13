Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk goes virtual this weekend

For 34 years, the Eau Claire County Humane Association has hosted their Fido and Friends Fun Run/Walk, but despite COVID-19 the shelter is still going to host their event, just with a twist.

It is time to grab your dog, hit your favorite walking path and support a good cause. You can register like normal to get your t-shirt, goodie bag and entered in the raffle and once the guidelines allow, they will host a celebration cookout at the humane association.

The main difference this year is instead of showing up at Carson Park on Saturday, you can walk anytime over the weekend. Starting Friday and going through Sunday, get outside with your dog or even walk on a treadmill without a dog to support the humane association.

"The animals here don't know that COVID-19 is happening, they still need care, love and shelter and everything like that so we want to make sure that we are doing our job to take care of them and serve them,” said Kali Foster from the Eau Claire County Humane Association. “Also this is something that people look forward to every year and we really encourage people to still get involved and something for them to look forward to during this tough time."

This year, all of the donations and registration fee money will go towards the Mettler emergency medical fund to help pay for emergency surgeries for the pets, with COVID-19 the funds in that particular area has been drained.

They are encouraging people to take pictures and videos of you and your dogs out walking to get everyone interacting on social media even though they can't be together this year.

Registration ($30) Includes:

~Event t-shirt & goodie bag (to be picked up at the shelter)

~Access to the Fido & Friends Virtual Event Group: Fun and interactive content & videos posted from ECCHA, board, volunteers, staff, and sponsors.

~Chances to win prizes for top pledge collectors and creative Run/Walk contests

~Entry to our Fido & Friends Cookout Party!

To register for the event or donate click here.

