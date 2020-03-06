Fierce Freedom celebrates success while looking to the future

Fierce Freedom started after founder Jenny Almquist attended a human trafficking event while visiting her sister in Australia.

13 years later, Fierce Freedom continues seek out and fight human trafficking and exploitation in western Wisconsin and across the country. “A Night of Freedom and Hope” is an annual event held by Fierce Freedom, a local nonprofit fighting human trafficking and exploitation. The event is a celebration of the work Fierce Freedom completed during the past year and a chance for people to learn about the future.

Jon Pulley was the keynote speaker for the event. He said Fierce Freedom spent much of the year, engaging people across western Wisconsin.

"Fierce Freedom has done a tremendous job this year of really getting into the community, especially with the stuff in the news recently," he said.

Cat Jacoby is the public relations and program coordinator for Fierce Freedom. She said the last year has been busy for the organization.

We had the opportunity last year to speak to over 5,000 people,” she said. “We also started a Fierce Freedom podcast and we've been very active online. We've held a lot of community sessions where we really want to engage with the community. We really want to further branch out so we can reach more people in the coming year.”

“Demand is one of the key sides of human trafficking that does get a lot of attention,” Pulley said.

Pulley is the donor relations contact for Fierce Freedom. He said the event is not only a chance to celebrate, but also to educate.

“What most people don't understand is, the United States is the largest consumer of commercial sex in the world.” Pulley said.

The event included a silent auction with hand-made items, a TV and a signed football. While Friday’s event was about enjoying last year's success, Pulley and Jacoby said there is still work to be done.

“We are introducing a new initiative called "Fiercely Free" it is the chance for rural America to get in on the conversation,” Jacoby said.

“What we have in rural America is a unique scenario where people just don't think that it happens there,” Pulley said.

About 150 people were expected at Friday’s event. For information on how to get involved with Fierce Freedom, click here.

