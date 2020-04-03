Fierce Freedom launches video series covering online safety

Fierce Freedom is a nonprofit organization that fights human trafficking in the United States.

Cat Jacoby serves as Fierce Freedom's Public Relations and Program Coordinator. She said with kids home from school accessing the internet more than ever, it increases the risks for traffickers and predators to reach them online.

"We realized that with everything going on, people are largely turning online. We wanted to come alongside families and parents as they are wanting to protect their children from online exploitation,” she said. “Traffickers and predators are still moving online and they don't believe in social distancing."

In order to educate parents and kids, Fierce Freedom launched their 'Safety at Home' video series on Monday.

“Each video will focus on different aspects online safety. We touched on app safety, online gaming and also online exploitation and grooming using images,” Jacoby said. “We will talk why they are fun, why they are popular and also what to look out for.”

She said while online gaming and apps are a great way to connect, parents and kids need to be cautious.

“There are ways and there have been news stories were there have teens who have been groomed through online gaming and those online gaming chat-apps like Discord, Fortnite, things like that." she said.

According to Jacoby, parents should ask their kids to teach them how to use online applications and games.

"Do it together, that way you are sharing it and they don't think it is their own private thing.” she said. “Ask, 'how do you use it, what do you like about it.'"

She said Fierce Freedom's goal is not to tell people that social media and online gaming is bad, but to help protect kids from online exploitation.

"Apps can be a really great way to connect, online gaming can be a great way to connect when used appropriately,” she said. “There are some really great features in each, but also it is really good to be aware of what could potentially be the negatives."

For more information or to access the video series, click here.



