Fierce Freedom holds education session on human trafficking

The goal of Saturday's sessions was to help people work through any fears that may have come up after the arrest of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs.

The event was put on by Fierce Freedom, a local nonprofit that works to fight human trafficking. Cat Jacoby of Fierce Freedom talked about what human trafficking is, what it looks like in the community and some of the misinformation that is sometimes spread.

“A really big misconception is trafficking is an abduction. While abductions happen, we're really going to focus on how trafficking is a grooming process. It's going to be that trust that's going to be built over time. With this case what I keep hearing is, nobody saw it coming.”

Jacoby says it is important for parents to maintain an open dialog with their kids and to let them know they can always talk to them. For more information, , click here.

