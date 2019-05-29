The fight against homelessness continues in Eau Claire.

In April, a coalition set a 100-day goal to find housing for homeless individuals in the city.

Those involved in this effort, Eau Claire Sprint, say since then they've reached about 25% of the goal to house 16 individuals who have been homeless for more than a year.

Many community shelters, organizations, and leaders are involved in this effort that will continue until the end of July.

Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, says the health department is a part of the core group that brought a consultant here, found funding, brought partners to table, and supported the assessment.

“Housing is a core issue for health outcomes so we see this as important,” said Giese.

Other contributors include groups such as Western Dairyland Community Action Agency, Hope Gospel Mission, Chippewa Valley Promise, and Bolton Refuge House.

The city, county, and these agencies are working with local landlords to identify those who can be a part of this program and then figuring out where they can actually stay.

“We’re trying to house folks faster than people are going out on the street,” said Andrew Werthmann of Eau Claire City Council.

Werthmann says about 300 people are considered homeless in Eau Claire each year.

He says this is a goal that comes with its challenges.

“There's been the barrier where we don't have enough housing availability in our community for this,” said Werthmann. “We have a shortage of homes and we need to do more about that.”

Despite those barriers, he says they are making progress toward the goal. He says he expects the initiative to reach 35 percent of its goal in the next few weeks.

Werthmann says they will see how successful this initiative is and will look to see how they can continue to build upon it after July.