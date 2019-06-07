Fighting Summer Hunger

During the school year, kids have access to at least one meal a day. But, as schools let out for the summer, many children may not know where there next meal will come from. Feed my People food bank is hoping to change that.

Feed My People food bank is fighting hunger this summer.

"It's about survival," Feed my People Assistant Director Suzanne Becker said. “We recently talked with a teacher who used to have a thing that she counted down the days until summer. She had to stop doing that, because for too many students, that was not a good thing; the end of the school year because there are no school meals in the summer."

Becker says families are placed under more financial burden with more meals needing to be made at home. For some families a trip to the grocery store may mean bills won't get paid.

"It can be a very difficult time for families when there is that extra food needs daycare. There is a lot of cost. We really want to fill the gap for folks," said Becker.

Hunger doesn't have a stereotype. It doesn't have a race or gender. Statistically, hunger affects 1-in-5 kids in the United States.

Feed My People is committed to offering healthy food to children.

"It's important for us to help families eat in a more healthy way. We want to offer produce when it's available," said Michelle Pride, a field service specialist for Feed My People.

They say the fight against hunger is year round and you never know who in your life is struggling.

"Many of us don't see hunger on our radar. It's not something we notice. People who could be struggling with hunger may be working families and look just like you and I," said Becker.

To reach as many kids as possible, Feed My People goes to where the kids are. This includes summer school, Boys & Girls Clubs, libraries and neighborhoods in need.

"It's important for us to find the place where kids are, to work with partners in those places and make sure we have the resources to provide the food," said Pride.

With support from the community, Feed My People is able to provide healthy meals to many in West-Central Wisconsin.

"We believe it's not only about the amount of food, but the right food," said Becker.

In 2018, Feed My People distributed 7.3 million pounds of food to their hunger-relief partners and around seventy-thousand people in West-Central Wisconsin received food-assistance.

If you want to get involved with Feed My People, go to www.fmpfoodbank.org.

