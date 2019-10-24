Fill Inn Station fundraiser supports CFPD's Family Room project

An event Thursday night helped raise money to relocate and rejuvenate the Chippewa Falls Police Department's Family Room.

From 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Fill Inn Station, donations were accepted and the Fill Inn is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to the family room project.

This is the first big fundraiser hosted by the Chippewa Falls Alumni Association to revamp the room, which serves as an area for interviewing victims of crimes that are sensitive in nature and as a light play area for children when needed.

"Our goal is to bring awareness to the community and let the community know that this is what we're trying to do and this is why we want to do it. It's not only going to serve the officers and their investigations, but it's also going to aid the community," said Sgt. Korry Boos with the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

The goal is to raise $7,000 to complete major updates to the family room that include a larger space with windows, a mini-kitchenette, and updated children's activities.