Fill the Boot fundraiser raises money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Eau Claire Fire Department is showing support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser.

Local fire fighters and volunteers will be out at Mega Holiday gas stations in Eau Claire from 3-6 p.m. on June 12 through June 14 to collect donations from pedestrians and drivers to raise money for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The Eau Claire Fire Department has been teaming up with the MDA for more than 60 years to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy at the annual event.

In the last two years the department has collected over $15,000 for muscular dystrophy according to Anya Moran, Developmental Specialist at MDA.

Moran says she hopes increased traffic from the Blue Ox Festival in Eau Claire from June 13 through 15 will lead to record breaking donations this year.

