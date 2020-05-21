The Chippewa Valley is still waiting for local baseball to return as Carson Park Baseball Stadium tries to keep the interest for local teams high.

The Carson Park Baseball Stadium, which hosts multiple local teams, is looking to build up funds for stadium renovations. With baseball at a standstill, the renovation committee announced the "Fill The Seats" campaign.

With a donation of $500 or more, donors will get a seat personalized with a name of their choice at the stadium.

Mark Faanes, Chair of Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project said, "we thought it would be something fun to do this summer, that’s why we called it the fill the seats campaign, even though we can't fill the seats right now. Get our mind off of all the COVID-19 stuff and think about something fun like the future return of baseball here at Carson Park."

Renovation plans include replacing aluminum bleachers, adding concession stands and restrooms, and improving the park to better meet ADA standards

