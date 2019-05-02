Filling the Dream for Special Olympics Wisconsin: looking for volunteers

Need to fill up on gas? If you can make it until May 11th, you can help support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The annual Filling the Dream event is happening at more than 30 Mega-Holiday Gas Stations next Saturday. For every gallon of gas you buy, Holiday is donating 5 cents to Special Olympics Wisconsin. Not only can you fill up on gas, you can also fill up on food, meet local athletes and interact with law enforcement.

The event runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 11th. They are still looking for volunteers, so if you're interested in helping out, email Karina at ktomei@SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org