Filling the Gaps: Mental Health in the Chippewa Valley

In June 2018 a community assessment showed that mental health is the number one health concern in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

In a special report, WEAU’s Brooke Schwieters looked into how local leaders are making changes and what those facing mental health issues first hand say still needs to be done.

At the forefront-responding to mental health-related calls, local law enforcement officers now undergo comprehensive, scenario-based training, understanding symptoms and working with families during a crisis.

“It's all about communication, active listening, really demonstrating empathy, understanding what's going on,” says Sgt. Andy Wise with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Continuing work as a data-driven department, a new record system is now tracking mental health-related calls. Over 1,200 calls were recorded in 2018.

“By having those numbers and having the data to back up those decisions and sharing those experiences, we can be better prepared for the future,” says Officer Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Creating a follow-up process to these calls is Northwest Connections Emergency Mental Health Services, stepping in to help keep patients from falling through the cracks.

“So we're responsible for that initial safety planning and making determination of needs,” says Ashley Williams, Emergency Services Director. "I think that's really important for folks to know is that it doesn't just end, they don't just go to the hospital and we never hear from them, there's a follow-up process to ensure they're getting what they need.”

Creating a space where those struggling can find long-term resources, the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services has an open-door policy.

“I think we've made progress as a community to take away some of the stigma,” says Lita Proroc, who works in crisis management. She adds that over the last few years, DHS has evolved to better serve those facing mental health issues.

“We've identified different ways to be creative and brainstorm how we can meet those needs,” says Proroc.

The department now has specified mental health units, and last fall opened an outpatient clinic.

“If we know where to refer somebody, potentially expedite that, get them stabilized in a shorter period of time,” says Luke Fedie with DHS. “We're here to provide needs for those folks who are either waiting to be enrolled in a program or uninsured, under-insured or don't have the resources to seek something else out.”

Advancing police training, providing emergency services and new programs, in the eyes of fighters themselves, like Bob Schrader and Stacey Acuna, the community has come a long way, but there are still gaps to be filled.”

“Even if you have an appointment, it might be two weeks until you see your therapist again, but mental health issues don't wait for the appointment, they happen on a day-to-day basis, they happen when you least expect it,” says Schrader, Office Manager, of The Wellness Shack.

The Wellness Shack has become a safe haven for those seeking mental health support, and a place to fill some of those gaps.

“It's not the professionals fault, it's the demand on the traditional system that is, there's just not enough counselors, not enough doctors that are able to provide,” says Schrader.

“There’s no cost, no fee, people can come in when they need to and get that kind of support,” says Acuna.

Run by peer run counselors with their own stories, it’s a space others in the fight can realize they’re not alone.

“I can relate with these people and finding, you know, underneath the AODA was anxiety depression ADHD, so there was a lot underlying that I wasn't even aware of,” explains Acuna reflecting on her journey. “I learn just as much from them as I can help them so that's kind of neat to see other people's thoughts perspectives in their world,” says Acuna.

“No one knew, I never talked about my depression and how severe it was,” explains Schrader of his journey. “Somehow in that sharing process, they didn't freak out, they didn't get scared, they just listened and supported, from there I was able to grow into, rather than suffering from a mental illness, I was managing my depression and there's a big difference between those two.”

While big changes are evident, Schrader and Acuna say more is needed for schools, workplaces and time-sensitive resources. The two add even more change can come from simply asking someone else how they’re feeling.

“It's important that we work to improve the community as a whole that it's ok to talk to each other, you don't have to be a professional to see how somebody is feeling, how somebody is struggling, you can still be compassionate and supportive and understanding,” adds Schrader.