Final Hagedorn margin nearly same as unofficial tally

The state Elections Commission is certifying Brian Hagedorn's victory over Lisa Neubauer in a Supreme Court race, with a final tally that differed from the unofficial count by just a handful of votes.

Unofficial returns from the April 2 election showed Hagedorn ahead of Neubauer by 5,962 votes. The commission's certified count Wednesday gave Hagedorn a 5,981-vote margin.

Neubauer had mulled a recount but ultimately decided against it and conceded defeat on April 10.

Hagedorn and Neubauer were vying to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is battling cancer.

Hagedorn will serve a 10-year term. His win means the court's conservative majority will grow from 4-3 to 5-2 when he takes the seat in August.

