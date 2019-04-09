Final meeting for Eau Claire City Council: buildings of the future, trains of the past

From the fate of a historic locomotive, to the future of a new addition at UW- Eau Claire, the final meeting for the current Eau Claire City Council tackled a long list of big decisions Tuesday night.

If you are a fan of food trucks, you’re in luck! The council voted to allow Volume One to host “Food Truck Fridays” along Riverfront Terrace in downtown Eau Claire the first Friday of every month from May to September.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, the future of a new visitor center and admissions building at UW-Eau Claire took another step forward.

The council voted unanimously to rezone the property located at Roosevelt and Park Avenues from residential to public.

Tuesday night, an added revision was made to create a realigned crosswalk on the western-most side of the land. Assistant Chancellor of University Relations at UWEC, Mike Rindo says the added condition addresses safety concerns.

Finally, the push for the city of Eau Claire to bring the historic SOO Line 2719 locomotive back home is coming to a halt

The locomotive is currently housed at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth. The city bought the piece of history back from the museum for $4 with hopes of bringing the locomotive back to operation in Eau Claire.

In recent months, a community forum was hosted, a fundraising campaign was launched and estimates to move the train were sought out.

Tuesday night, a resolution passed unanimously, indicating the move would be postponed citing high cost and feasibility at this time.

The resolution suggests a leasing agreement will be the next steps for the locomotive. Dave Strobel, in his final meeting as a member of the council, says the resolution gives future citizens and councils the ability and time to figure out a plan to return the train in the future.

“We were repeatedly told in meetings, via email, about how the train could be running fairly soon,” says Strobel. “I think if the 2719 is going to be kept outside under an overpass, like it has been since 2013, with no plan to run it, then I think the city should consider what's best for the train and the city and I think this resolution allows having those conversations.”

The fundraising campaign and website, Friendsof2719.com was launched by Visit Eau Claire with an initial goal in the range of $50,000 to $100,000.

Executive Director, Linda John says the fundraising portal was set up, but Visit Eau Claire did not actively market it amidst the debate about bringing the SOO line back to the city. John says less than $500 was raised and all of those funds will be refunded to the contributors.