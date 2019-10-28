Final push to save therapy-animal farm

A local non-profit is making a final push to save its therapy program.

Action 2 News first told you about Whisper Hill Clydesdale Therapy Farm in September, a program that uses animals to help others.

A few years ago Sue Reich's uncle and cousin were killed in a tragic accident.

Her love for animals helped her get through the pain.

"I've fallen in love with the animals over the last several years," Volunteer Sue Reich said. "I felt the benefits of the program myself and seen the benefits in other people."

The program Sue is referring to is the Whisper Hill Clydesdale Therapy Farm, which has been in operation since 2005

"Our main focus is working with handicap and special needs children, adults and veterans," Reich said.

Sue said interacting with the animals can calm people who are really stressed out.

If volunteers don't come up with enough donations by November 2nd, they'll have to close for good.

"We're going to have to get rid of the animals and get rid of our dreams of working with the handicap and special need," said Reich.

Sue said when the executive director of the company got sick they weren't able to do as many fundraisers.

But they are giving it one last shot at the Fond Du Lac County Fairgrounds on November 2nd from 10am to midnight.

"No matter the circumstance you can't help but smile when you see pony's like this and I just think it's a great cause," Volunteer Benjamin Westphal said.

Organizers are hoping to get $30,000 so volunteers, like Sue, don't have to say goodbye to the animals and program any time soon.

If you would like to help with the donation here's a link to their GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/animals-need-help-to-continue-aiding-special-needs?fbclid=IwAR1K2g8q-uygeJRnX-_nHQzAISmMlLG19FqIDMs8Ggf-SbsTvFKEX7DGlOs

