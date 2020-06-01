Final salute for Bloomer fire chief who died from cancer

A final salute was held Monday night in Bloomer for the community's long-time fire chief, Brian Bleskacek.

Fellow firefighters, along with other friends and family came out as a show of support.

In November, Bleskacek was diagnosed with stage four inoperable bladder cancer.

He passed away last week.

Firefighters in Bloomer, along with the area departments, marched to a local funeral home to honor the man who served as fire chief for 21 years.

"Always had the community in mind. Always had all of his firefighters on the forefront. Everything that we did was to make sure that we were doing our job as safe as we could," said Mark Schwartz with the Bloomer Fire Department.

"The whole Chippewa County is a family. Between Brian being the chief and other members, we're all family. We all stand up together," said Cpt. Cory Baier with the Bloomer Fire Department.