The search for a new Eau Claire Police Chief has been narrowed down to three finalists.

11 people applied for the position.

Two Eau Claire Police Officers were announced as finalists, including Deputy Chief Matt Rokus and Lt. Derek Thomas.

The current Altoona Police Chief, Kelly Bakken is also a finalist for the job.

Interviews will be held on December 5, with a final decision that could be made that evening or the next day.