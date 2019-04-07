Fire causes minor damage at La Crosse performing arts center

A performing arts center sustained minor damage after a weekend fire.

It happened around 12 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Weber Center for Performing Arts in La Crosse.

Fire crews found smoke inside the garage door stage entrance.

The building's sprinkler system put most of the fire out and an employee used a fire extinguisher.

No one was hurt.

Crews say there is minor water damage in the stage area.

Firefighters say the fire was caused by welding sparks landing on a small plastic tote.