Fire departments train with live fire

The Eau Claire and Altoona Fire Departments conducted a live fire training today.

They don't often get to have this type of training, but were donated a house from the site that is to become Martin Dental in Altoona. The house is located off of Highway 12 in Altoona.

The Altoona fire chief says that this type of training is very valuable and that they are grateful to have a house to be able to use for this purpose.

“This is more live fire, more training, you get to rip walls apart, you get to rip the ceiling down, you get to take windows out, you get to cut holes in the roof, with the simulators it's a little harder to do that,” Mark Renderman, the fire chief in Altoona, says.

The firefighters try to have this type of training a couple of times a year, and hope to have more opportunities in the future.

